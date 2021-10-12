Former Macomb County priest to stand trial on child sex charges

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former Macomb County priest will stand trial on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child between 13 and 16 years old.

Neil Kalina, 66, is facing one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between 13 and 16 years old and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between 13 and 16 years old.

The first-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Each second-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Kalina was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township from 1982-1985, officials said.

He was charged in May 2019 and arrested in Littlerock, California. The case has since been reissued to include the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, and a judge ruled Tuesday (Oct. 12) that there’s enough probable cause to send Kalina to trial.

“As we marked the three-year anniversary of our clergy abuse investigation at the beginning of the month, I hope our continued prosecution against Mr. Kalina serves as a reminder of our ongoing commitment to securing justice for abuse survivors,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

A second case, which was charged in June, was dismissed at the preliminary exam because the survivor is unable to proceed with the prosecution at this time, Nessel said.

Kalina’s first date in Macomb County Circuit Court is set for Nov. 1.

In total, 11 people have been charged since the beginning of the Michigan attorney general’s clergy abuse investigation. Four of the cases have resulted in convictions.