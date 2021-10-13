Former paraprofessional with Madison Heights based Lamphere Public Schools faces child pornography charges

Some parents in the Lamphere school district may be asking their children some uncomfortable questions over the accusations of a paraprofessional facing charges for receiving and distributing images of children

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former paraprofessional with Lamphere Public Schools is facing charges relating to distributing and receiving child pornography. Some who personally knew the man are now speaking out.

Richard Wilber Parisi was the subject of a multi-agency Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Investigation featuring ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities uncovered an inappropriate set of chats featuring numerous members who would post various images of child pornography for everyone to see. The images are so sickening, we can’t even describe them to you.

The federal complaint alleges Parisi was receiving disturbing photos of girls as young as 9-years-old from someone overseas in London.

On Tuesday, Lamphere Public Schools stated Parisi no longer has any connection with the district.

“When the district was informed of the allegations and pending investigation we took immediate action against this individual that has been on an unpaid leave since January of 2021 for matters unrelated to this situation. We communicated that the unpaid leave would continue throughout the investigation by law authorities and our district. The individual in question has resigned from the district,” read the statement.

Even though there was a criminal investigation launched by all these agencies, the district is still holding its internal investigation to see if any students were victimized. So far, that doesn’t look like it was the case.

