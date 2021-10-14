Canton Township family child care license suspended after ‘high-risk special investigation’

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Canton Township family child care home has had its license suspended after a “high-risk special investigation,” officials said.

The investigation centered around the license of Vagula Aroulselvam, who ran the child care home in the 45000 block of Thornhill Court in Canton Township, according to authorities.

Officials said at least one of the following conditions had to be met in order to trigger the special investigation:

Child abuse or child neglect was the suspected cause of a child’s death.

A child was the victim of suspected sexual abuse or sexual exploitation.

Child abuse or child neglect resulted in severe physical injury to a child.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs concluded its investigation Oct. 7, suspended Aroulselvam’s family child care home license and issued a notice of intent to revoke the license, officials said.

Aroulselvam is no longer allowed to operate a family child care home at any location, officials said. She cannot accept children into her care and must inform all parents of children she cared for that her license has been suspended, according to authorities.

“It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare and safety of the children at this family child care home,” LARA said in a release.

A hearing will be scheduled before an administrative law judge with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules.