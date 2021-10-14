Mostly Cloudy icon
Sterling Heights police seize 6 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop

Cocaine valued at $650,000

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Cocaine seized by Sterling Heights police during an Oct. 12, 2021, traffic stop. (Sterling Heights Police Department)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich.Sterling Heights police seized six kilograms of cocaine -- with a street value of $650,000 -- during a traffic stop earlier this week.

The traffic stop was made around 5 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 12) on Dequindre Road near Metropolitan Parkway, officials said.

A vehicle was pulled over due to a moving violation, and during the stop, officers saw what appeared to be six large packages of narcotics in the back seat, according to authorities.

Investigators confirmed that the packages in the back contained six kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of $650,000.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested. That person was arraigned Thursday at 41-A District Court on the charge of possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of cocaine.

Bond was set at $250,000.

