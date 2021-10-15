Muslim woman files lawsuit against Dearborn Walmart, says managers verbally abused her

A lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and two of its managers for allegedly discriminating against an Iraqi refugee who could barely speak English.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and two of its managers for allegedly discriminating against an Iraqi refugee who could barely speak English.

“I just wanted to get my check and leave the place,” said Seenaa Najim.

Najim had tears in her eyes as she described -- through a translator -- what it was like to be berated by her manager in front of customers for nearly a year at the Dearborn location.

“She always used to tell me ‘I’m going to make you quit and I’m going to fire you.’ She has other people with her and they used to laugh at me,” Najim said.

It’s also alleged that a new manager and other employees would use racial slurs toward Najim and would ridicule her for wearing a hijab.

“They were talking about me, laughing about me and they were saying ‘Stupid,’ ‘She has a hijab. Why do you let her let her in this department with the hijab?’” Najim said.

The abuse is said to have been so bad that Najim and her lawyer claims she started to have anxiety and other health issues. Unfortunately, when she tried to go up the chain to report the issue, there was never any solution.

“It’s so hurtful to think that this poor individual had to endure all of this, escaping ISIS and Iraq and leaving her children behind to make a better life for herself and she has to deal with this in America, in the heart of Dearborn. It’s just shameful,” said attorney Nabih Ayad.

Walmart said it will be looking into the allegations. The company also released a statement, saying:

“We take allegations like this seriously and want all our associates to feel welcome and respected. We will respond appropriately with the court once we have been served with the complaint.” Walmart

