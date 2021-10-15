Power outage causes Southfield’s Birney K-8 school to close early Friday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Alice M. Birney K-8 School in Southfield closed early on Friday due to a power outage.

Officials said Friday morning that a power outage has caused the school to dismiss students at 11 a.m. Buses were on the way at that time to take home students who ride the bus to school. Parents and families have been asked to pick up their children early.

Officials said bagged lunches were being made for students to take home.

ATTENTION BIRNEY K-8 PARENTS: Birney K-8 is experiencing a power outage at the school this morning. Students are being... Posted by Southfield Public Schools on Friday, October 15, 2021

