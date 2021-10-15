Cloudy icon
Power outage causes Southfield’s Birney K-8 school to close early Friday

Alice M. Birney K-8 School dismisses students early on Oct. 15

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Alice M. Birney K-8 School in Southfield closed early on Friday due to a power outage.

Officials said Friday morning that a power outage has caused the school to dismiss students at 11 a.m. Buses were on the way at that time to take home students who ride the bus to school. Parents and families have been asked to pick up their children early.

Officials said bagged lunches were being made for students to take home.

