Detroit nonprofits awarded funding for green infrastructure

DETROIT – More than 40 organizations throughout the Great Lakes region are getting some much-needed money to help with restoration projects across several states, including Michigan.

“We’re a local nonprofit environmental organization. We’ve been around for 32 years, since 1989,” said Lionel Bradford, president and executive director of Greening of Detroit.

Bradford said the mission is all about making Detroit greener.

“Not only we know all of the environmental benefits that we talk about when it comes to trees and green infrastructure, but also a lot of economic benefits and social benefits,” he said.

But Bradford said just like any nonprofit organization, funding is necessary to complete these projects.

“Nationwide, over 10 % of nonprofits have closed their doors since COVID. Funding has always been an issue when it comes to nonprofits,” he said.

That’s why the United States Forest Service is giving away more than $5.5 million in grants from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to several states. About $800,000 are coming to three organizations in Detroit.

The Wildlife Habitat Council will be getting about $275,000. The City of Detroit Minock Park Greening Project will get $300,000 and the Greening of Detroit will get almost $200,000.

“These are much-needed dollars that will help us continue to help us push our mission forward in terms of reforesting the city, but also helping us to really engage the community more,” said Bradford.

The Greening of Detroit said it will plant 200 trees with the money throughout Detroit. The Wildlife Habitat Council will build green corridors in neighborhoods.

