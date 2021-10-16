Michigan AG Nessel partners with Detroit Pistons to help residents expunge criminal records

Ahead of the Pistons game Friday, dozens of Detroiters had their records expunged at the Little Caesars Arena. Attorney General Dana Nessel teamed up with the Detroit Pistons to make it easier for people with certain offenses to wipe their records clean.

Ahead of the Pistons game Friday, dozens of Detroiters had their records expunged at the Little Caesars Arena. Attorney General Dana Nessel teamed up with the Detroit Pistons to make it easier for people with certain offenses to wipe their records clean.

DETROIT – Ahead of the Detroit Pistons game Friday, dozens of Detroiters had their records expunged at Little Caesars Arena.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel teamed up with the Pistons to make it easier for people with certain offenses to wipe their records clean.

“I’m happy it’s over with,” said Latrise Banks.

Friday was the day a group of 75 Detroiters have been looking forward to -- clearing their criminal records and moving on with their lives.

“I have quite a case back in 2015, it’s a charge with a possession with intent to distribute. I’m trying to get it off my record, hard getting a job,” said Maurice Robinson.

“I couldn’t travel, I couldn’t take my son places. Now I can do everything,” Banks said.

Ad

Michigan’s new expungement law, known as the “Clean Slate, “ went into effect earlier this year. It created a process to expunge certain offenses that are no longer crimes, like misdemeanor marijuana convictions.

“They’ll be able to have all kinds of new opportunities that they didn’t have before. It’s ultimately not going to be not tens of thousands but hundreds of thousands of Michiganders who will be eligible,” said Nessel.

People who had registered with Detroit’s Project Clean Slate were able to schedule appointments and meet with attorneys at the Little Caesars Arena, finalizing their expungement applications.

“You better take advantage of because it could come back around,” Banks said.

“It’s more than a second chance, cause if you don’t get it expunged, you might stay in the lifestyle you were in,” Robinson said.

Ad

The Pistons pop 150 tickets for Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Read back: