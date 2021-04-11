Michigan

Michigan criminal record expungement ‘Clean Slate’ bill expands eligibility

The bipartisan Clean Slate Package automatically expunges some marijuana convictions, minor crimes and nonviolent felonies.

A gavel in a courtroom. (Pexels)

For thousands of Michiganders, it’s the opportunity for a better life.

The Michigan expungement laws -- known as “Clean Slate” -- has been expanded Sunday to make more Michiganders eligible for a fresh start.

Lawmakers said the majority of people who are eligible for expungement never go through the process or even know it can be done.

The bipartisan Clean Slate Package automatically expunges some marijuana convictions, minor crimes and nonviolent felonies.

Michigan is the first state in the country to have an automatic expungement process.

The legislation expanded eligibility up to three felonies and an unlimited number of misdemeanors. Waiting periods for charges to be expunged have also been reduced.

Officials said the changes will impact nearly one million Michiganders who have a criminal record. The expungement opens new doors to jobs, housing, education and can lower insurance rates.

