Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoes another set of bills aimed to change Michigan elections

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two bills Friday that aimed to make sweeping changes to Michigan’s elections.

The bills were the latest of dozens Whitmer has vowed will stop at her desk. Even if they never become law, leaders -- such as Rep. Brenda Lawrence -- said they are taking the bills personally.

Before the vetoes Friday, Lawrence said she had real concerns and has been closely watching as the bills have made their way through Lansing.

Dozens of court cases and audits have proven the 2020 U.S. General Election was secure, which prompted Lawrence to ask colleagues across the aisle about their motives.

“We validated that there is no fraud, that all the votes were counted, so what are you doing?” Lawrence asked. “Why are you doing this? And the horrific thing about that is that it is based on a lie.”

There are still 35 election bills making their way through the legislature, along with a petition that aims to go around Whitmer’s desk to make the changes in Michigan law before the 2022 Midterm Election.

