Wayne County increases minimum wage for all county employees to $15 per hour

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County has increased the minimum wage for all county employees to $15 per hour.

The Wayne County Commission approved an agreement Thursday (Oct. 21) between Executive Warren Evans’ administration and union leadership.

“I am pleased that we have reached a wide-ranging agreement that will benefit many of our employees,” Evans said. “I extend my thanks to the Wayne County Commission, who swiftly considered and approved this agreement, which was ratified by members of and signed by AFSCME presidents from Locals 25, 101, 409 and 1659.”

Wayne County officials said the agreement is a step toward establishing more competitive wages for their workforce and attracting new talent.

The increase became effective as of Oct. 1, 2021, according to officials.

The state of Michigan’s minimum wage is $9.65 an hour. Federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

