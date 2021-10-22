Canada updates pandemic travel restrictions ahead of U.S. border reopening

DETROIT – As the United States prepares to reopen its land borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists on Nov. 8, Canada has updated its pandemic travel guidance.

On Thursday the Canadian government pulled back its guidance against nonessential travel, for the first time since March 2020, and now says travelers should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before departing the country.

The new guidance encourages all Canadian travelers to continue following protective measures such as mask wearing and avoiding cruise ship travel outside of Canada.

According to the Canadian government website travelers visiting the U.S. should “exercise normal security precautions.”

In addition to updating its travel guidance on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a standardized system for Canadian travelers to show their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

It comes in advance of an Oct. 30 vaccine travel mandate which will require travelers leaving Canada on planes or trains to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

