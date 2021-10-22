Rochester Hills woman crashes stolen Jeep full of empty beer, wine bottles into house, police say

Jacqueline Elizabeth Bal is accused of crashing a stolen Jeep into a Rochester Hills home on Oct. 17, 2021.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills woman hugged a stair guardrail to try to avoid arrest after she stole her parents’ Jeep, crashed it into a neighbor’s house and was found surrounded by empty beer and wine bottles, authorities said.

Oakland County deputies said they were called Sunday (Oct. 17) to a crash scene in the 1700 block of Spring Creek Drive in Rochester Hills.

When they arrived, officials learned that Jacqueline Elizabeth Bal, 32, had stolen her parents’ 2020 Jeep Cherokee, according to authorities.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Bal (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Police said Bal drove the Jeep off the road, struck two mailboxes, went up a driveway and smashed into the brick wall of an attached garage, causing major damage.

Officers said they found Bal in the driver’s seat with several empty beer and wine bottles scattered around the interior of the Jeep. She smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” according to deputies.

Ad

Bal refused to answer any questions and got out of the Jeep, police said. She sat on the front steps of the residence and refused to take a breathalyzer test, authorities said.

Officials said Bal tried to punch a Rochester Hills firefighter when he attempted to assist her.

When deputies told Bal she was under arrest, she locked her arms around a stair guardrail and kicked a deputy in the leg, according to officials. She also tried to kick another deputy in the face, they said.

The scene of an Oct. 17, 2021, crash on Spring Creek Drive in Rochester Hills. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Bal was eventually taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

Deputies spoke to Bal’s mother, who told them the Jeep was taken without permission, according to authorities. Bal’s mother said she wants to press charges, police said.

Bal has been charged with unlawfully driving away an automobile and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer. A fourth charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated is pending toxicology reports, according to authorities.

Ad

She is being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 1, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 8.