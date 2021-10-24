Infrastructure bill includes money for removing lead from pipes

Removing lead from drinking water pipelines has been a key piece of Democrats sweeping bills, but the clock is ticking to get both the bills passed as Michiganders again have to worry if their water is dangerous.

“The lead in the water is such an immorality,” said Nancy Pelosi.

During a round table promoting the President’s build back better and infrastructure bills, House Speaker Pelosi told parents in cities like Benton Harbor, Hamtramack and Manchestor to question leaders in the wake of dangerous lead levels found in drinking water.

“I think you see that they’re holding people accountable there. And by the way, people should be suspicious and questioning about what this means for their children,” said Pelosi.

The landmark bills do include money from removing lead lines from communities across the country, but as Democrats fought over how much to spend the funding for removing lead has dwindled, starting at $45 billion to $15 billion.

Ad

“Get the lead out. That was kind of our motto walking around. Get the lead out of the pipes. Get the pipes out,” said Pelosi.

It’s unclear how far the money would go. The estimated cost is between $500 million and $2.5 billion dollars to remove hundreds of thousands of contaminated or likely contaminated lines from Michigan alone. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell saying she’s been in talks with the White House about the issue.

“Everybody in Washington, from the President on down, knows this is a moral issue that has to be addressed. They care and have been very focused,” said Dingell.

Time is running out. Federal infrastructure funding runs out Nov. 1. Setting up what could be a long Halloween for lawmakers who still face a fight over the debt ceiling in December. When asked if there were back up plans incase talks fall through, Pelosi answering in no uncertain terms.

“It’s going to get done,” said Pelosi.

Ad

Pelosi said 90% of the bills have been written and could be finalized as soon as tomorrow.