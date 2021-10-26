Clear icon
Local News

Southfield school goes remote due to staffing shortage

Students to learn remotely from home

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Kennedy Learning Center, Southfield, School, Staffing Shortage, Staffing, Return To School, Remote Learning, Education, Southfield Public Schools
Classroom
Classroom (Pixabay)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Kennedy Learning Center in Southfield will be closed Tuesday and students will be shifted to remote learning due to a staffing shortage.

The center is part of the Southfield Public Schools district. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit received a message from the district Tuesday morning confirming the school is closed Tuesday due to the staffing shortage, but students will be learning remotely from home.

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

