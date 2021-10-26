Southfield school goes remote due to staffing shortage

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Kennedy Learning Center in Southfield will be closed Tuesday and students will be shifted to remote learning due to a staffing shortage.

The center is part of the Southfield Public Schools district. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit received a message from the district Tuesday morning confirming the school is closed Tuesday due to the staffing shortage, but students will be learning remotely from home.

