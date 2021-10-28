Cloudy icon
Local News

‘Most heroic thing I’ve ever seen’: Chelsea mother rushes into burning home to rescue 4 children

Mother, 6-year-old injured in fire

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

CHELSEA, Mich. – A mother of four and her 6-year-old son were seriously injured in a Chelsea house fire and now their community is rallying behind them.

Charred wood, burned debris on the ground and a notice on the garage door are reminders of what happened at the home of Mikala Vish and her family.

Chelsea fire fighters Lt. Derek Klink and Captain Scott Basar responded to the fire.

“When we first arrived on scene and we found a large structure on fire on the second floor. A crew that arrived just before us was already battling the fire,” Basar said.

Crews said the mother of the children repeatedly went back and forth into the burning home to save her four children.

“The most heroic thing I’ve ever seen,” Klink said. Mikala deserves all of the credit.”

Vish was able to get everyone out of the home. During her rescue she received second and third-degree burns over 60% of her body. Her 6-year-old son was also injured.

Klink said the Chelsea community rallied behind her. A small business called Pop Fizz Klink set up a GoFundMe account. In just 24 hours, thousands of dollars were raised.

“So far we’re up to $23,000, I think. It’s doing really well and it’s going to do more for her, considering what the cost of her care is going to be at the end,” Klink said.

