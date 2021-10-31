Cloudy icon
Celebrations in East Lansing after MSU win over U-M turn violent

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Tags: Spartans, Wolverines, Football, college football, Michigan State University, University of Michigan
Some celebrations got a little out of hand in East Lansing following MSU's win over U-M.
Violent victory celebrations at Cedar Village Apartments in East Lansing have become predictable over the years, and it was no different following Michigan State’s 37-33 win over Michigan on Saturday.

Multiple videos showing the mayhem went viral on social media.

One video of a couch burning in the middle of a street was viewed over 287,000 times.

Another video showed a student sitting on a burning couch, and then catching on fire himself. That one was viewed over 150,000 times.

Then, there was another viral video of fans pushing over a parked car and kicking the windows in.

The rest of the night was calmer, with students seemingly getting it all out of their systems.

