Low water pressure reported in Novi after water main break; GLWA working to fix

NOVI, Mich. – Some residents in Novi are experiencing low water pressure on Sunday.

Novi city officials said the low water pressure is due to an issue with Great Lakes Water Authority and the department is working to fix the issue. GLWA is reporting a water main break on 14 Mile Road and Drake Road.

Officials said water is working at 50% for the city and water may be shut off. Officials urged residents to fill up containers for now, and said a boil water advisory may be issued when water comes back on.

No other information was released. We’ll update this when we get more.

