Some West Bloomfield Township residents asked to shelter in place amid police situation

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Some residents of West Bloomfield Township are being asked to shelter in place Sunday morning amid an ongoing police situation.

West Bloomfield Township police are asking residents of Pebble Creek Woods Drive, near 14 Mile and Farmington roads, to shelter in place due to a police presence in the area. According to authorities, an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in the 6000 block of Pebble Creek Woods Drive following a domestic altercation.

Police say they arrived at the home late Saturday night after a woman reported that she was physically assaulted by her husband. When officers arrived, the woman said her husband was in the lower level of the home and was intoxicated. Officials say they announced their presence and began to make their way to the man for questioning when a single shot was fired by the husband.

No one was injured by the shot fired, officials said. It is unclear if the shot was fired directly at police or not.

Police say they were able to safely evacuate the family from the home, but the husband remained barricaded inside overnight Saturday. Officials said Sunday that crisis negotiators have been in contact with man overnight, and a perimeter has been set up around the home.

People in the area are being asked to stay inside or avoid the area amid the ongoing situation.

