Pope Francis Center expands into TCF Center in Detroit to help more homeless individuals this winter

DETROIT – This winter the TCF Center will be used to help the homeless community in Detroit.

The TCF Center is normally home to the auto show, boat show, and other conventions throughout the year. This winter, it’s going to have a different role.

Part of the building is being transformed to help the homeless at a time they need it the most. The Detroit-based Pope Francis Center is expecting an increase in homelessness this winter and has made a shift to meet the anticipated need.

“We were down here for the winter last year and then we’ve come back this year,” Father Tim McCabe, with the Pope Francis Center, said.

The center normally sees 200 people a day at their St. Antoine location. In the height of winter, they anticipate seeing 500 people a day.

The decision to expand was made to follow CDC guidelines and offer a safe place to people experiencing homelessness. There are two dining rooms, two lounges, and people will be able to socially distance themselves. They can also provide food, showers, and laundry services.

“We brought in washers and dryers with. Four washers and four dryers in the back room and people sign up and they bring their clothes in,” McCabe said.

A shower trailer is parked outside.

Anyone, regardless of any circumstances, can go there to get help.

