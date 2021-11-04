‘I am healthy’: Actor Dennis Kleinsmith opens up about living with HIV

It has been nearly four decades since the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) was first identified by researchers.

HIV targets cells of the immune system that help the body respond to infection. HIV replicates those cells and then damages and destroys them. This attack on the immune system weakens it to the point it can’t fight infection and disease anymore.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is the most advanced stages of the HIV infection. While there isn’t a cure for HIV, the virus can be contained and managed with the use of antiretroviral therapy (ART). In most cases, people living with HIV who are being treated can live a long and healthy life. You can learn more about HIV from the CDC by clicking here.

Dennis Kleinsmith, 60, is an actor who has kept his HIV status private for many years. Now he’s opening up about his experience and his thoughts on the progress the world has made socially regarding the virus. He said he’s been able to reclaim his humanity.

Fourteen years ago he discovered he was HIV positive. It has taken years for Kleinsmith to feel safe sharing his diagnosis with the world. He is HIV positive, healthy and a human being.

Kleinsmith is active with Matrix Human Services in Detroit. It has a program that provides comprehensive services to help people who are living with HIV or AIDS.

It’s just one of the many community and humanitarian programs that helps people who believe they may be at risk for HIV get tested, find their status. It makes sure patients can get the community service referrals they need, mental health help, in-home care and case management.