DETROIT – Fashion is putting Detroit on the global map and it’s opening up career opportunities.

The Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC) is new approach to talent force development and economic stimulus. ISAIC is a nonprofit that is a resource for those interested in producing garments.

Its learning and contract manufacturing factory is located in Detroit, above Carhartt’s flagship store.

