Parade in Corktown honors veterans

It was a sight to see Sunday on Michigan Avenue, with runners, Corvettes, and motorcycles all making their way through Corktown in support of our veterans leading up to Veterans Day this Thursday.

“It’s important because they not only do they fight for us, but it’s important for us to acknowledge them,” said Vince Bell, a spectator. “When the fight is over and done that, you know, they’re still humans are people and they need our support just as much as they support us.”

High school marching bands kept the mood light and the parade rocking, while runners led the charge for the four star four-mile run.

“You know, it’s it’s a good way to get your heart rate up and to feel happy and healthy and be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Julie Barnes Maurer, a runner.

Bell watched as his 15-year-old daughter marched with the Osborn AJROTC.

“For me to be in the background of a military family, and my daughter coming up in army JROTC, is amazing,” he said.

The turnout was spectacular.

“This is a biggest veterans parade,” said Paul Palazzolo, a Vietnam veteran. “I’ve been with this 16 years. We’ve got over 500 motorcycles. Over 4,000 People in the bands.”

And the message was clear.

Veterans fought for us to be free, and events like this remind us to give thanks to those who served.

“It brings out how great our country is,” Palazzolo said. “This is a great country. We have some differences, but we’re honoring our veterans today and it’s a special day.”