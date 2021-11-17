FBI, family seek new clues in 2018 murder of hunter in Bath Township

An avid hunter was killed in the woods and three years later his murder has remained unsolved.

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An avid hunter was killed in the woods and three years later his murder still hasn’t been solved.

In 2018, Chong Yang went out hunting and did not return home. Family members found his remains the night he went missing.

Update: 2 face felony murder charges in 2018 death of hunter in Bath Township

His remains were found at the Rose Lake State Wildlife Research Area in East Lansing.

The FBI refers to the case as a “hunting homicide.” Yang was killed on Nov. 16, 2018.

Yang, 67, was hunting on public property and wearing hunters’ orange when police said he was found shot to death in a Clinton County area. Police said it was not a hunting accident and they believe it was murder.

The FBI, police, and the Yang family are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

