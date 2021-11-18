Lawyer: Outgoing Pontiac mayor can’t serve on marijuana commission

The city of Pontiac's legislative council says the outgoing mayor, who appointed herself to the city's medical marijuana commission, is ineligible to serve on that commission.

During a public meeting of the commission on Nov. 9, outgoing Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman swore into the commission three individuals who she appointed, in addition to herself.

The meeting -- which was troubled for several reasons -- ended early on the advice of counsel. It was believed the meeting was in violation of the Open Meetings Act.

Now, legislative counsel for the city is saying Mayor Waterman is not allowed to appoint herself to the marijuana commission.

According to the counsel, Waterman is ineligible to serve on the Medical Marijuana Commission because the city’s charter says an elected official can’t sit on a commission that was created while they were in office until one year after they’ve left office.

Waterman has served as the city’s mayor since 2014. Pontiac voters elected Tim Greimel as their new mayor in the General Election on Nov. 2.

