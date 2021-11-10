Outgoing mayor of Pontiac appoints herself to Medical Marijuana Commission

Voters in Pontiac passed medical marijuana ordinances in 2018, but owners are still waiting for licenses to be approved and dispensaries to open.

PONTIAC, Mich. – Voters in Pontiac passed medical marijuana ordinances in 2018, but owners are still waiting for licenses to be approved and dispensaries to open.

One of the big reasons for the delay was on public display on Tuesday (Nov. 9). A public meeting of the marijuana commission broke down before it even began.

The Pontiac Interim City Clerk posted the notice about Tuesday’s meeting in the clerk’s office. Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman said he was supposed to post it on the city’s website. He said that’s her job. Several people showed up for a meeting that lasted six minutes.

Moments after swearing-in three members of Pontiac’s Medical Marijuana Commission who were appointed by the mayor, and included the mayor, it ended because of advice of counsel. It was believed the meeting was in violation of the Open Meetings Act. Which angered the few people who did show up.

Ad

Michael Stein is an attorney representing clients who have been trying to get through the medical marijuana process in the city for three years. He said Pontiac may be the worst he’s seen at implementing the process. Stein said he’s looking forward to the next administration in the hopes it will afford a better work environment.

Waterman said mayoral appointments last four years and she plans to keep serving on the committee and see the process through.

Watch the video above for the full report.