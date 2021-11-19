‘My son is no longer here’: Prayer vigil held to remember 16-year-old who was killed in Clinton Township hit-and-run

A family gathered to remember a 16-year-old who was struck and killed while walking home from work in Clinton Township.

The crash happened Nov. 11 at 16 Mile Road and Harper Avenue. Jamarye Barkley’s family held a prayer vigil in his honor on Thursday.

“He was a loving and caring person. Just to make sure everybody was OK,” his father Morico Thomas said.

Thomas spoke highly of his son.

“He doesn’t ask for much, but he’ll give everything he got,” Thomas said.

Jamarye Barkley’s parents described their son as selfless and respectful.

“He wasn’t outspoken, but he said what he had to say. But he said it in a very polite and respectful manner,” his mother Kalila Barkley said.

His parents said he was an animal lover and loved to play video games during his spare time. They’re holding onto the memories they have of their son.

“He was 16 years old. He was coming home from work, minding his own business. He didn’t see it coming,” Kalila Barkley said.

Police said the driver who struck the 16-year-old fled the scene.

“Right now I’m speechless because I’m still in awe that my son is no longer here. You can go home and do whatever you do on a day like today. We don’t have that anymore,” Kalila Barkley said.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe account set up to pay for funeral and memorial expenses.