22-year-old in custody after elderly couple found dead inside Oceola Township home

Police are investigating after an elderly couple was killed inside their home.

OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead inside their Oceola Township home.

Residents in an Oceola Township neighborhood woke up Friday (Nov. 19) to find crime scene tape around a home and a crime lab parked out front.

“We saw probably late teen, early 20 kid, with no shoes on with cops get in the back of the car. And everyone seemed calm and collected at that point,” a neighbor said.

Dale Dormanen, 75, and Joan Dormanen, 79, were found dead in their home. Police have taken a 22-year-old into custody. The 22-year-old has not been publicly identified by police and has not been charged with a crime.

Eric Hart said he is a friend of the person who is in custody.

“I feel so crazy. Super crazy. You hang out with somebody nearly every day, all the time. Have lunch and memories and if something like this happens. You just don’t know what to expect or feel, or anything,” Hart said.

Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said the 22-year-old called 911 at 7:15 a.m. about an active threat. When troopers arrived on scene the took the 22-year-old into custody as he was exiting the home.

Police said the 22-year-old has not been charged and they will not specify his connection to the people who were killed inside the home.

