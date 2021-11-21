Man, 22, accused of killing grandparents at their Oceola Township home

OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old man is facing homicide charges in the deaths of his grandparents at their Oceola Township home.

Michigan State Police announced Sunday that Chance Raymond Hallam has been charged after his grandparents -- Dale Dormanen, 75, and Joan Dormanen, 79 -- were found dead inside their home on Friday.

Hallam was arrested at the scene Friday morning, after reportedly calling 911 regarding an active threat. Authorities arrived and took the man into custody as he was exiting the home, officials said. Charges were not immediately made against him.

Hallam was arraigned on two counts of homicide open murder on Sunday. He was not allowed a bond, officials said.

Police have not confirmed exactly how the Dormanen couple died. Few details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

