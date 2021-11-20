Nearly canceled, community helps rescue Mount Clemens Santa Parade

Families picked a prime spot along Main Street bundled up, and cheered for the beloved Mount Clemens Santa Parade.

Running for more than 40 years, tens of thousands typically enjoy the parade on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

“It’s so nice to see families together and so many friends,” said one person who attended the parade.

2020 was the first time in its history the tradition was canceled. Days after officials announced the Santa Parade was canceled again, the holiday procession was back on.

“I’m glad it’s back, almost close to normal,” another person said.

It’s one of the largest holiday parades in Macomb County, and until earlier this month, it looked like the parade might get canceled again.

The committee that runs the parade had a membership change before the pandemic. Last year, COVID canceled it. This year, it was almost canceled because of a lack of communication and volunteers. But the community came out.

“I can’t believe the turnout,” one person said. “The volunteers were amazing, so the city really came together.”

