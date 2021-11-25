4 hospitalized with smoke inhalation following Highland Township fire

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation Thursday morning following a fire in Oakland County.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, four people were affected by a fire early Thursday morning in the area of North Milford Road and Harvey Lake Road. It appears that a home was on fire in the area, though the exact type of fire was not disclosed.

Deputies reportedly rescued a woman trapped in the basement by pulling her through a small window. The woman, along with three others, were transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The relationship between the individuals was not immediately clear.

Officials say the fire was ruled accidental. No other details have been released at this time.

