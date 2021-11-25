Prosecutor: Oakland County probate judge charged with domestic assault

Oakland County's chief probate judge, Kathleen Ryan, has been charged with one count of domestic assault and battery on Nov. 25, 2021. Photo courtesy of Oakland County's website.

Oakland County’s chief probate judge is facing a domestic violence charge, according to officials.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday that Hon. Kathleen Ann Ryan was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Wednesday night.

Judge Ryan was charged Thursday with one count of domestic assault and battery, officials said. She has reportedly been released on a personal bond.

“The fact that Ms. Ryan is an elected official did not play any part in the charge that was authorized, and will not play any part in the handling or disposition of this case,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “The case will be handled like any other case.”

No other details have been released at this time.

