Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim died Friday at the age of 91.

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim died Friday at the age of 91.

Sondheim’s lawyer said he died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. There’s no word yet on the cause of his death.

Sondheim was well known for writing songs for “West Side Story,” “Gypsy” and much more.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.