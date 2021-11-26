Small Business Saturday: A 2021 local shopping guide for Metro Detroit

(Shafkat Anowar, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

While the Friday after Thanksgiving is, for most, dedicated to shopping, the following Saturday is devoted to shopping local.

Small Business Saturday was created to encourage consumers to support the businesses and people in their communities during the holiday season. We’re compiling a list of Metro Detroit businesses and Small Business Saturday events to help you get started.

Note: This list is not exhaustive. If you’d like us to include a business or event on this list, feel free to shoot us an email.

Wayne County

Brownstown Township:

Pipers Restaurant

Big Bear Lodge

Carl’s Furniture

Let Love Rule Screen Printing

Fountain Chiropractic Clinic

Apex Hearth

Ruhlig Farms & Gardens

Olympic Coney Island

Easy Pick Mini Mart

Sabor Restaurant

Care Rite Pharmacy

The Market

A One of a Kind Creation Florist

Baldo’s Restaurant

Greater Detroit Auto Auction

Car City Complete

Bearclaw Coffee

Champions Sports Grill

Mitch’s Market

Downriver Jewelry

Canton Township: Full list of businesses around town here.

Dearborn: Kick off your holiday shopping by supporting small, local businesses in Downtown Dearborn. More info here.

Detroit: Find local businesses around the city here.

Grosse Pointe:

Small Favors, 17125 Kercheval

Savvy Chic, 17118 Kercheval

Plymouth: List of businesses here.

Romulus:

Abernathy & Pickles

Romulus Flower Shop

Trenton: Learn about the city’s Small Business Saturday event here.

Wyandotte:

Abundant Living Gallery & Gifts

Yogurtown Wyandotte

Glow Fish Studios

Merle Norman Cosmetics Wyandotte

Chelsea Menswear & Tuxedos

9 Month Bump

The Little Pierogi & Crepe Kitchen

Traffic Jam Boutique

Milkins Jewelers

Pottery Creations

Fit Bites, LLC. and Lux Studio LLC

The Willow Tree

The Vintage Market Home

Total Health Foods

359 degree Yoga

Whiskeys on the Water

Breathe Vape Loungee

Bobcat Bonnie’s Wyandotte

Angelina’s Wyandotte Mexican Restaurant

Sweet Arrangements Candy & Dessert Shoppe

The Strip - Wax Barr

Belicoso

Cassandra J

River’s Edge Gallery

The Hair Lounge

Macomb County

Eastpointe-Roseville:

The Curve Haircolor Studios - Fraser; website

9Round Kickboxing - Eastpointe; website

Julia’s Treasures from the Earth - Roseville

Gigi’s Gifts & More - Roseville; website

DeRonne Hardware - 2 locations - Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores; website

J’s Silk Screens LLC - Eastpointe

Jenesis Entertainment - website

Gina’s Soul Food - Eastpointe

Lori’s Cafe - Warren

Easy Street Saloon of Eastpointe and Roseville; website

Cook’s - The Lamp Shaders Co. - Roseville; website

SpagBurger - Eastpointe; website

Shores Wellness Solutions - Roseville; website

Ms. Mary’s & Pete Too! - Clinton Township; website

Big Paul’s 3D Party Store - Roseville; website

Lori’s Café - Warren; website

Mario’s Meats - Eastpointe; website

Owl Wineries - Roseville

Sterling Heights: Find the city’s business directory here.

More from the Macomb County Shop Local page.

Oakland County

Birmingham: List of participating businesses here.

Farmington: List of participating businesses here.

Ferndale: List of participating businesses.

Rochester: List of participating businesses.

Find more on Oakland County’s Shop Small page here.

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor:

Miss Kim Korean Restaurant

16 Hands

Ann Arbor Running Company

Collected Works

Crazy Wisdom

Four Directions

Literati

Downtown Home and Garden

Ideal Piercing

Cherry Republic

Avalon Café and Kitchen

Real Irish

Roeda Studio

Ivey Salon

Ten Thousand Villages

Chow Asian Street Food

Himalayan Bazaar

Abracadabra

Bløm Meadworks

The Liberty Street Robot Supply & Repair

Catching Fireflies

Spun

Jessica’s Apothecary & Spa

Underground Printing

The Bo Store

Find the county shopping guide here.

Howell: List of participating businesses in Downtown area.

Monroe County

Find a list of businesses in the county here through the Chamber of Commerce.