Small Business Saturday: A 2021 local shopping guide for Metro Detroit

While the Friday after Thanksgiving is, for most, dedicated to shopping, the following Saturday is devoted to shopping local.
Small Business Saturday was created to encourage consumers to support the businesses and people in their communities during the holiday season. We’re compiling a list of Metro Detroit businesses and Small Business Saturday events to help you get started.
Note: This list is not exhaustive. If you’d like us to include a business or event on this list, feel free to shoot us an email.
Wayne County
Brownstown Township:
- Pipers Restaurant
- Big Bear Lodge
- Carl’s Furniture
- Let Love Rule Screen Printing
- Fountain Chiropractic Clinic
- Apex Hearth
- Ruhlig Farms & Gardens
- Olympic Coney Island
- Easy Pick Mini Mart
- Sabor Restaurant
- Care Rite Pharmacy
- The Market
- A One of a Kind Creation Florist
- Baldo’s Restaurant
- Greater Detroit Auto Auction
- Car City Complete
- Bearclaw Coffee
- Champions Sports Grill
- Mitch’s Market
- Downriver Jewelry
Canton Township: Full list of businesses around town here.
Dearborn: Kick off your holiday shopping by supporting small, local businesses in Downtown Dearborn. More info here.
Detroit: Find local businesses around the city here.
Grosse Pointe:
- Small Favors, 17125 Kercheval
- Savvy Chic, 17118 Kercheval
Plymouth: List of businesses here.
Romulus:
- Abernathy & Pickles
- Romulus Flower Shop
Trenton: Learn about the city’s Small Business Saturday event here.
Wyandotte:
- Abundant Living Gallery & Gifts
- Yogurtown Wyandotte
- Glow Fish Studios
- Merle Norman Cosmetics Wyandotte
- Chelsea Menswear & Tuxedos
- 9 Month Bump
- The Little Pierogi & Crepe Kitchen
- Traffic Jam Boutique
- Milkins Jewelers
- Pottery Creations
- Fit Bites, LLC. and Lux Studio LLC
- The Willow Tree
- The Vintage Market Home
- Total Health Foods
- 359 degree Yoga
- Whiskeys on the Water
- Breathe Vape Loungee
- Bobcat Bonnie’s Wyandotte
- Angelina’s Wyandotte Mexican Restaurant
- Sweet Arrangements Candy & Dessert Shoppe
- The Strip - Wax Barr
- Belicoso
- Cassandra J
- River’s Edge Gallery
- The Hair Lounge
Macomb County
Eastpointe-Roseville:
- The Curve Haircolor Studios - Fraser; website
- 9Round Kickboxing - Eastpointe; website
- Julia’s Treasures from the Earth - Roseville
- Gigi’s Gifts & More - Roseville; website
- DeRonne Hardware - 2 locations - Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores; website
- J’s Silk Screens LLC - Eastpointe
- Jenesis Entertainment - website
- Gina’s Soul Food - Eastpointe
- Lori’s Cafe - Warren
- Easy Street Saloon of Eastpointe and Roseville; website
- Cook’s - The Lamp Shaders Co. - Roseville; website
- SpagBurger - Eastpointe; website
- Shores Wellness Solutions - Roseville; website
- Ms. Mary’s & Pete Too! - Clinton Township; website
- Big Paul’s 3D Party Store - Roseville; website
- Lori’s Café - Warren; website
- Mario’s Meats - Eastpointe; website
- Owl Wineries - Roseville
Sterling Heights: Find the city’s business directory here.
More from the Macomb County Shop Local page.
Oakland County
Birmingham: List of participating businesses here.
Farmington: List of participating businesses here.
Ferndale: List of participating businesses.
Rochester: List of participating businesses.
Find more on Oakland County’s Shop Small page here.
Washtenaw County
Ann Arbor:
- Miss Kim Korean Restaurant
- 16 Hands
- Ann Arbor Running Company
- Collected Works
- Crazy Wisdom
- Four Directions
- Literati
- Downtown Home and Garden
- Ideal Piercing
- Cherry Republic
- Avalon Café and Kitchen
- Real Irish
- Roeda Studio
- Ivey Salon
- Ten Thousand Villages
- Chow Asian Street Food
- Himalayan Bazaar
- Abracadabra
- Bløm Meadworks
- The Liberty Street Robot Supply & Repair
- Catching Fireflies
- Spun
- Jessica’s Apothecary & Spa
- Underground Printing
- The Bo Store
Find the county shopping guide here.
Livingston County
Howell: List of participating businesses in Downtown area.
Monroe County
Find a list of businesses in the county here through the Chamber of Commerce.