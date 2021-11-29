Doctors react after multiple omicron variant cases are found in Canada and Africa

The latest COVID variant, omicron, has doctors and patients everywhere on their toes and absolutely unsure.

Two omicron variant cases have just been spotted in Canada. This is happening just before a travel ban goes into effect for multiple parts of Africa.

“We don’t know where we are yet,” said Dr. Matthew Sims with Beaumont Health. “We’re looking at it cautiously, with great concern.”

The latest COVID variant, omicron, has doctors and patients everywhere on their toes and absolutely unsure.

“All we really know is that omicron is packed with new mutations that have some of the potential to change some of the virus function,” said Dr. Frank McGeorge. “We don’t know if its truly transmissible. We don’t know if it might lead to more severe disease.”

Sims says although the origin of this variant comes from South Africa, it’s begin to spread so quickly that the experts are starting to worry that it’s just a matter of time before it’s found right here in the U.S..

“It emerged from South Africa,” Sims said. “It’s been found in multiple parts of Africa now, and it’s been found in travelers from Africa in any number of other countries, including Canada as of this afternoon.”

Ad

“The fact is, it’s highly probable that the virus has already moved from country to country and if it is highly transmissible, we will see a growth over a period of time,” McGeorge added.

One constant worry that remains is the effectiveness of the vaccines that have already been dished out. That’s something McGeorge insists the experts are trying to figure out as soon as possible.

“Would it make vaccines less effective? Unfortunately, those answers are not going to be available for a least a couple of weeks,” McGeorge said.