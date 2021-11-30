Good Samaritans help keep 18-year-old safe during epileptic seizure in Macomb

Four contractors working in a new subdivision heard someone honking for help on Monday.

MACOMB, Mich. – Four contractors working in a new subdivision heard someone honking for help on Monday.

They discovered a desperate mother with a teenager who was having a debilitating seizure. The family had pulled over at Stillwater Crossing in Macomb.

“You don’t hear every day that four strangers help people with seizures,” Miranda May said.

Miranda May, 18, was with her mother on the way to a doctor when she had an epileptic seizure.

“I was trying to pay attention to 911, but my only thought was getting my daughter out of the car,” mother Monica Martino said.

“She pulled into a subdivision and that’s all I remember,” May said.

“I just started honking the horn,” Martino said. “And all of a sudden I saw a man coming my way.”

“When I heard the honking I could tell the severity of it and it wasn’t the usual, ‘Please move out of my way,’” Chris Lindsey said.

Ad

Lindsey is one of the contractors who responded to help. Lindsey and his family wanted to check up on May.

“She used the phrase, ‘My daughter’ and ‘help my daughter’ a lot -- so in my head, so that’s what I hear,” Lindsey said.

“I telling them 911 needed me to get her flat on the ground and they lifted her over the mud and set her on the concrete,” Martino said.

“At that point, you go blank and into fight or flight mode,” Lindsey said.

“They were putting coats beneath her head and they made sure she didn’t veer off the sidewalk into the mud,” Martino said.

The four contractors stayed and helped until paramedics arrived.

Read: More community news coverage