Port Huron snow parking ordinance goes into effect Wednesday, Dec. 1

PURT HURON, Mich – Warning notices will issued for the first five days in Port Huron to remind homeowners of the city’s snow ordinance that will go into effect Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Under the ordinance, parking on paved city streets will be illegal during the hours of 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. for snow removal.

The decree will be in full effect from Dec. 1, 2021, through Mar. 31, 2022. Those who do not follow the ordinance will receive warning notices for the first five days to remind residents, and violators will receive a $23 citation, police said.

