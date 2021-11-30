St. Clair County Health Department announces changes to COVD testing process

(Matthias Schrader, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PORT HURON, Mich. – Clients will now retrieve their own nasal swab collection kit and consent from an outdoor cabinet at the front of the building when they go for COVID-19 testing at the St. Clair County Health Department.

Signage will indicate the changes alongside some instructional videos available on the website and social media. The new process allows for more testing appointments each day and shorter wait times for the results, officials said.

The St. Clair County Health Department (SCCHD) is located at 3415 28th Street, Port Huron, and testing is available on Mondays,10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Appoints can be self-scheduled on the Health Department website, www.scchealth.co, or by calling 810-987-5300.

SCCHD testing information is open to all ages and are:

Free/no out-of-pocket costs.

Dependent on an individual’s needs, multiple testing methods are available.

Seek testing if you are sick or have been signs of exposure.

No doctor’s order is needed.

Be mindful of bringing some form of identification to your scheduled appointment.