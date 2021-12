The Instagram app on a cellphone.

CENTER LINE, Mich. – A student within Center Line Public Schools was arrested after creating an Instagram account and posting threats, police said.

Officials from Center Line High School and Wolfe Middle School received the threats in the early morning hours of Friday, according to authorities.

Center Line police investigated and identified the student responsible, they said.

The student was taken into custody.

Officials said there’s currently no viable threat toward students or staff members.