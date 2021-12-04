37º

Grosse Pointe Woods middle schooler arrested after making threat as joke, police say

Student directed threat at Parcells Middle School, authorities say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – A middle school student from Grosse Pointe Woods has been arrested after admitting to making a school threat as a joke, police said.

The threat was made late Thursday night and directed at Parcells Middle School, according to authorities.

A current Parcells student was arrested and admitted to making the threat as a joke, police said.

“The student will be excluded from school until further notice,” school officials said. “The Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department deserves our thanks for their swift and diligent investigation. We would also like to thank our community for their patience as we continue to provide a safe learning environment for everyone involved.”

