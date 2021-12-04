Wallside Windows president Lorraine Blanck dies at age 100

Lorraine Blanck, the president of Wallside Windows, has died at the age of 100, according to the family.

She was born on May 13, 1921. Her late husband, Martin Blanck, launched the home improvement company in 1944 with a small budget.

In a 2019 blog post, Lorraine Blanck said that seeing what the Taylor company has become over the years makes her proud of her husband and family.

“We regret to inform you of the passing of past Hillel grandmother Lorraine Blanck. Wife Martin M. Blanck (z”l) and mother of past parent Stanford (Roz) Blanck. Grandmother of past student Jenna (fiancé Jacob Gutner) Blanck (’06) and Adam (Lauren) Blanck.” Family

The funeral will be held Sunday (Dec. 5) at 10 a.m. at Ira Kaufman Chapel. A livestream of the service will be available here. The family room will be restricted to family only.

The family will be sitting shiva privately due to COVID concerns.

Lorraine Blanck (center). (Lorraine Blanck)