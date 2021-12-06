EGLE: Samples taken from Detroit River after seawall collapse meet surface water quality criteria

DETROIT – Michigan environmental officials have the results from water testing done after the northern wall of a boat slip belonging to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collapsed on Nov. 26.

It was adjacent to the Revere Dock, that collapsed into the river in 2018. Now multiple agencies are testing water. According to EGLE, the test results from one dock collapse is in and testing is in process for others.

EGLE said uranium concentrations in surface water are consistent at all sample locations and do not indicate the presence of elevated uranium concentrations inside or outside of the slip.

“There was an aggregate stored, staged in certain areas and it partially collapsed into a doc slip owned by U.S. Corps Army of Engineers,” EGLE spokesperson Jill Greenberg said. “It’s looking like the aggregate weight pushed the soil that is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is partially collapsed the seawall there.”

Greenberg said there was a petroleum machine within the boat slip. Because of that, floating barriers used to contain contaminants have been put in place to find anything potentially harmful in the water.

“What we’re looking for are things from organic compounds and metals, PCBs. Once we have those test results back, that will really inform next steps coming up,” Greenberg said.

The four surface water samples for uranium are all well below the EPA limit for uranium concentrations in drinking water, which is 30 µg/L.

All other water samples all met surface water quality criteria, according to EGLE.

