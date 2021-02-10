New Michigan legislation would reinforce accountability of private dock owners

View of the Detroit River on Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

DETROIT – Michigan lawmakers have re-introduced legislation intended to protect waterways and public health by enhancing accountability of private dock owners.

Last year, the Defenders exposed the unpermitted riverfront business going on at Revere Dock, which ultimately resulted in a dock collapse, spilling contaminated soil into the Detroit River. The legislation is partly in response to that incident.

About a month after the Revere Dock collapse, another dock collapsed in St. Clair County. This led to a ferry not being able to travel to Harsens Island.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D-Beverly Hills) and Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor).

“We have an invaluable resource in Michigan in our great waterways, and we must do all we can to protect them at all times,” Sen. Bayer said.

The legislation would:

