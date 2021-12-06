Romeo High School locks down, dismisses students after ‘concerning’ note found in restroom

ROMEO, Mich. – Romeo High School was placed on lockdown and had a controlled dismissal after a “concerning” note was found in the restroom, school officials said.

A letter sent to parents and guardians said the note was found late Monday morning by two students in a restroom. School administrators and Macomb County deputies immediately began to investigate, authorities said.

The high school was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” and students remained in their fifth-hour classes, according to school officials.

“We have made the decision to have a controlled dismissal to the school day, which will allow for us to monitor the situation closely,” the school’s letter says. “Parent pick-up, bus transportation and students who drive to school will all function, but students will be released in smaller groups.”

There’s no evidence that the threat was credible, but authorities continue to investigate, officials said.

No practices or events will be held Monday afternoon and evening at Romeo High School or the 9th Grade Academy, officials announced. Activities that meet at other sites can still be held, they said.

Any parents or students with information about the incident are asked to speak with school administrators.