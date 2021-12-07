Michigan AG Nessel ‘disappointed’ Oxford school district turned down offer

Oxford Community Schools have declined Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s offer to conduct a third-party review of the shooting that left four students dead and injured seven other people. For more coverage: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Oxford_High_School_Shooting/

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday morning to discuss the Oxford High School shooting investigation.

She announced late Monday night that the Oxford Community Schools district declined her offer to conduct a third-party review of the shooting that left four students dead and injured seven other people.

“I’m disappointed quite honestly. And, you know, obviously, we hope the school district cares as much about the safety of their students as they do shielding themselves from civil liability but the criminal investigation is on going by the sheriff’s department, by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office,” Nessel said. “We’re going to continue to work with them to assist and support them in any way we possibly can so if there are criminal charges, I’m sure that those will be leveed in the event there is more evidence that emerges and we’re going to talk to the community. We’re going to talk to the parents and students in oxford and see what it is they want to see happen and I’m sure they will make their feelings known about the rejection of our offer.”

Nessel has made it clear that her team was ready and willing to step in and conduct a full comprehensive investigation of the events leading up to the shooting. Part of the investigation would be into if any policies or protocol were not followed and would go further than the investigation conducted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the district declining her officer to investigate, her team will work to ensure that students in Oxford and across the state “receive the protection they deserve and that guns are kept out of our schools.”

