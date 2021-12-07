Oxford Community Schools decline Michigan AG’s offer to launch investigation into shooting: ‘I am extremely disappointed’

OXFORD, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: A police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Yesterday, three students were killed and eight others were injured when a gunman began shooting at the school. A 15-year-old sophomore, believed to be the only gunman, is in custody, (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Mich. – Oxford Community Schools have declined Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s offer to conduct a third-party review of the shooting that left four students dead and injured four other people.

Nessel has made it clear that her team was ready and willing to step in and conduct a full comprehensive investigation of the events leading up to the shooting.

Part of the investigation would be into if any policies or protocol were not followed and would go further than the investigation conducted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the district declining her officer to investigate, her team will work to ensure that students in Oxford and across the state “receive the protection they deserve and that guns are kept out of our schools.”

“I am extremely disappointed that the school district chose to decline my offer to devote the full resources of the Department of Attorney General to review the events leading up to and on Nov. 30. This tragedy demands a united effort from all of us who serve the Oxford community.” “Despite this outcome, my department will continue to support the ongoing criminal investigation in Oakland County and looks forward to meeting with parents, students and teachers when they are ready to share their thoughts. To that end, we also remain committed to evaluating opportunities for our department to ensure that students in Oxford - and across Michigan - receive the protection they deserve and that guns are kept out of our schools.” Michigan AG Dana Nessel

