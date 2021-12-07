Oxford Community Schools decline Michigan AG’s offer to launch investigation into shooting: ‘I am extremely disappointed’

OXFORD, Mich. – Oxford Community Schools have declined Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s offer to conduct a third-party review of the shooting that left four students dead and injured four other people.
Nessel has made it clear that her team was ready and willing to step in and conduct a full comprehensive investigation of the events leading up to the shooting.
Part of the investigation would be into if any policies or protocol were not followed and would go further than the investigation conducted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Despite the district declining her officer to investigate, her team will work to ensure that students in Oxford and across the state “receive the protection they deserve and that guns are kept out of our schools.”