Police search home of artist who has ties to building suspected Oxford High School shooter’s parents were arrested in

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home of the artist that has connections to the building the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter were arrested in.

Police said 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley killed four students and injured seven other people on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School. He has been charged and is being held without bond.

His parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley, both face involuntary manslaughter charges. They are in custody following their arrest in Detroit early Saturday morning.

Andrzej Sikora is being investigated. Police are trying to determine if he tried to intentionally help James and Jennifer Crumbly hide in a warehouse on Detroit’s east side.

“My detectives are currently executing a search warrant, seizing digital items, phones, computers, tablets, etc,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

“We voluntarily complied. We knew there was going to be nothing there,” attorney for Sikora Clarence Dass said. “We went to the home. It took 10 minutes. They searched his phones. They took a couple of phones and they left.”

Dass said Sikora has been cooperative every step of the way. Prior to the search, Sikora was at the sheriff’s office where he was questioned for hours. Dass insist Sikora had no idea the couple was being charged until after they were arrested.

“The next day, when he found out that they were arrested he went to Troy police and then he went to the Oakland County sheriff. Went to Downtown Detroit’s police department and tried to tell somebody in law enforcement what he knew because he was as shocked as everybody,” Dass said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor will determine if Sikora will face charges or not.

“I don’t believe there’s any evidence to charge him and I don’t believe he had any malice or any negative intent to harbour anybody,” Dass said.

Dass said his client will continue to cooperate with police going forward because he has nothing to hide.

“We’ll just have to see what kind of information the investigation, the search warrants and these discussions bare,” Bouchard said.

