When will Oxford Community Schools reopen? District plans to move slowly, gradually

OXFORD, Mich. – Tuesday marks a week since the Oxford High School shooting where four students were killed and seven other people were injured.

Many in the community are wondering when children will return to school. The district is telling students to expect a “soft reopening.” It is putting counseling ahead of classes right now.

When classes do resume, students can expect to have counselors available and a police presence. As for when the high school will reopen -- that is undetermined.

“It will be quite sometime before the high school is ready to serve as an education setting again. The plan for high school students is still evolving and we will communicate it to you once it is solidified.” Oxford Community Schools

All games and competitions are canceled. Coaches are working on practice locations that could be in other school districts. Student athletes can expect practices to resume on Dec. 9. Coaches will contact athletes with their plans.

All classes are canceled this week for students attending Oakland Technical Education Center. Oxford’s early college program students need to know teachers are developing personal plans to complete classes. They will receive their plans via email.

Oxford’s DK-8 bridges and crossroads students will be off Monday through Thursday. The staff returns to school Thursday. Students return to a half day of classes on Friday. Next Monday, they return to a full day of school.

The Oxford Virtual Academy opens to staff virtually on Wednesday. Thursday, both staff and students resume online classes. The Oxford Hybrid Program both primary and secondary levels resume in-person and online. Oxford Community Vendor classes will resume. On Friday, the Ova Labs reopen in full.

The district is making it very clear the plan is to move slowly and gradually, balancing the emotional needs of students with low-stress academics. So they’re not rushing into things.

The district said it’s been in touch with other districts who have dealt with similar situations.

