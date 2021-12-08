2 girls arrested after threatening to shoot students at Harper Woods High School

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Two girls are in custody after calling Harper Woods High School staff and threatening to bring guns to the school and start shooting, officials said.

The threats were made on Monday (Dec. 6). The callers told staff that everyone should exit the school because they were coming up and shooting.

School staff was able to get the number and immediately contacted the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety. Detectives discovered that the calls were made using an app on a cellphone. Investigators were able to locate the address the calls came from.

Harper Woods detectives arrested two juvenile girls who are accused of making the threats. Both are being held in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility and are expected to be charged on Wednesday with making a false report of terrorism.

The names of the suspects will not be released due to their age.

Read: More coverage on school threats