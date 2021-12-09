Martin Jones, Detroit Board of Police Commissioners vice chair, dies

DETROIT – Martin Jones, the vice chair of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners (DBPC), has died.

A cause of death has not been announced.

DBPC Chair Jim Holley, PhD issued the following statement Thursday:

“It is with heavy hearts that the Board of Police Commissioners announces the passing of Police Commissioner and Vice Chair Martin Jones. Many knew him as a ferocious advocate and activist for safe streets and neighborhoods. As a leader in Detroit 300, he often was among the first to knock on doors or approach people for information to stop crime or to help police find those suspected of committing crimes. He never wanted anyone to be a victim of crime, and his work in the community reflected his deep value for getting justice for victims. Police Commissioner Jones brought that same tenacity to the Board, where we will miss him as a colleague and leader in the important work for public safety and civilian oversight of law enforcement. The Board knows that the entire City grieves the untimely loss of this steadfast community champion. As we extend condolences to all his family and friends, we ask everyone to keep Vice Chair Jones’ loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”